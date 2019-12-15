The Rockets battled tired legs throughout their 115-107 loss to the Pistons on Saturday night. Houston shot just 13 of 45 from behind the arc in the second leg of a back-to-back, and Detroit won the fast-break battle 26-6. The Rockets failed to capitalize on the soft part of their schedule, slogging through the contest against a physical Detroit squad. Houston is now 17–9 ahead of Monday's matchup with San Antonio.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s loss.

Harden Struggles From Field

Harden thrashed a pair of Eastern Conference squads in Houston's two-game road trip, dropping 109 points in back-to-back Rockets' victories. He couldn't replicate the 50-point effort on Saturday night.

The two-time scoring champion finished the night with 39 points, though Harden's efficiency was lacking in the eight-point loss. He made just 14 of 33 shots on Saturday, and he finished the night 4-12 from three. Harden appeared to be gassed from his heavy workload in stretches throughout Saturday's matchup, struggling to find lift on his jump shot. It was a difficult defensive night for Harden as well–except in rare post defense opportunities–as Pistons guard Luke Kennard finished the night with 22 points.

“They were physical with [Harden] tonight,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said postgame. “I'm sure he's tired and it was a physical game and it really took its toll.”

Considering 39 points a subpar effort is a touch unfair, but it's the standard Harden has set for himself in 2019-20 as he averages 39.3 points per game. He'll get the chance at a bounce-back performance on Monday against the Spurs.

Capela Feasts as Drummond Sits

Saturday night shaped up to be a battle of the bigs as the NBA's rebounding leader Andre Drummond was slated to square off against Clint Capela at the Toyota Center. Drummond didn't hold up his end of the bargain. The eight-year veteran sat out Saturday's contest as he recovered from an avocado-induced eye infection, leaving Thon Maker responsible for containing Houston’s imposing center. It quickly became a long night for Maker.

Capela scored 10 of the Rockets' first 12 points on Saturday, converting four dunks in the opening five minutes of regulation. Maker looked lost when Harden drove to the lane, and he was frankly too thin to contain Capela on the glass. Capela finished with 12 points and 19 rebounds on the evening, tying Drummond for the league lead with nine 19-rebound games. Houston fell short on Saturday, but Capela delivered a strong performance as the Rockets returned home after a brief road trip.

Rose Cooks Rockets Late

Derrick Rose has taken a steep fall from his MVP days in recent years, but the former Bulls point guard can still channel his former self in brief flashes. Saturday night marked one of Rose’s throwback performances.

The 2010-11 MVP finished Detroit’s win with 20 points and 12 assists, saving his best for last as the Pistons closed out the contest at the Toyota Center. Rose buried three straight jumpers with four minutes to play, extending Detroit’s lead from seven to 13 points. When the Pistons needed a bucket late, Rose delivered. It was just like old times for the former No. 1 pick.

Up Next: vs. San Antonio on Monday

The Rockets will host the Spurs on Monday as the two teams meet for the first time since their double-overtime thriller in San Antonio on Dec. 3. The Spurs have become quite accustomed to overtime matchups since facing the Rockets, entering Monday night on the back of four straight overtime games. San Antonio is 3–1 in those contests, including a 121-119 win at Phoenix on Saturday.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. ET.