The Rockets entered Tuesday's matchup with Portland on the heels of two thrilling victories, with each win providing plenty of theatrics in the fourth quarter. Those games appeared to take their toll from the opening tip in a 110-102 loss to the Blazers.

Houston continued to hang around despite trailing for much of the contest, battling both foul trouble for James Harden and an overall poor shooting night throughout much of the roster. The Rockets even tied the game at 100-100 with four minutes remaining, but they didn't have enough juice late. Houston missed its last four threes as Carmelo Antony banged home a last-minute triple, sealing Portland's third straight win over the Rockets. Perhaps the tired legs attributed to Houston's poor execution down the stretch.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's loss.

Superstars Slowed Down

Harden and Russell Westbrook don't need to be perfect for Houston to reach the Finals, but Houston's MVPs certainly need to play better than they did on Tuesday night. Harden and Westbrook combined for just 38 points on 12-31 shooting, adding a 3-10 mark from three. Houston never found a rhythm against a flood of traps on James Harden. Neither MVP found a way to take over the contest.

Portland deployed the trap on Harden early and often on Tuesday. The NBA's scoring leader attempted just eight threes and seven free throws, forced to consistently dump the ball to his release valve as Portland doubled. The Blazers puzzlingly called off the double teams late in the contest, but Harden couldn't deliver. He went 1-5 from the floor in the final 4:13, adding a turnover with 3:54 to play. Harden got off to a hot start in Orlando. He was neutralized by Portland on Tuesday.

"We have to play faster," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "We have to go before the double team gets to James."

Westbrook was a consistent recipient of Harden's outlets on Tuesday, and he generated a flood of open looks for his teammates. The Rockets' point guard decisively penetrated the lane after catching the ball around the foul line, and he usually opted to finish possessions by kicking the ball out to perimeter shooters. Houston's jumpers didn't cooperate. Westbrook missed nine of 14 shots–and seven of 12 free throws–and Houston finished the night a combined 19-53 from beyond the arc. The Rockets will often live and die by the three. They did the latter on Tuesday.

Green Provides Major Boost

Houston's MVPs weren't able to lead the way on Tuesday, but the Rockets still mined quality contributions from multiple role players. Danuel House hit four threes en route to 17 points, and Jeff Green delivered perhaps his best performance as a Rocket with 23 points and six rebounds. Green may not be the most reliable veteran, yet he's been nothing but a benefit to the Rockets' rotation since February.

"[Green] played great. He had a really good game," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "Jeff knows how to play, and he's going to be very valuable to us."

Green can do a little bit of everything for Houston as a backup center. He's viable both as a downhill playmaker and a corner shooting, and he can even share the floor with P.J. Tucker if the Rockets choose to upsize in a pinch. His value to Houston's small-ball rotation has been evident often in his short tenure.

Strong Switching Effort

Tuesday's loss featured Houston's worst offensive performance in Orlando, spoiling a quality defensive effort. The Rockets held Damian Lillard to just 21 points on 3-7 from three, slowing down the dynamic forward with an attentive and active switching screen. Houston fought over picks with a fury. They doubled Lillard and strung him to the sideline as they often do against Steph Curry. The Rockets' defense against a dynamic point guard provides a minor silver lining to Tuesday's loss.

Up Next: vs. Lakers on Thursday

The Rockets' road in the bubble won't get any easier on Thursday as they face LeBron James and the Lakers. Thursday's matchup will provide another battle against behemoths for Houston, which has emerged as a theme after contests vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis. The Rockets won their last matchup vs. Los Angeles in a 121-111 victory on Feb. 6.

Tip-off on Thursday is slated for 8 p.m. CT.