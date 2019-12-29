The Rockets didn't take advantage of a blistering start from its two stars on Saturday, trailing the Nets early in the fourth quarter after jumping out to a 42-20 lead in the opening 12 minutes. Brooklyn battled back after Russell Westbrook and James Harden finished the first quarter with a combined 37 points, though the Rockets rallied late en route to a 108-98 victory.

Harden led all scorers with 44 points in his return to the Toyota Center after a four-game road trip, regaining his footing after a frustrating performance in Golden State on Christmas Day. Brooklyn had some success containing Harden with a box-and-one scheme in the middle two quarters, though relaxed coverage late allowed Harden to close the contest with a flourish. Houston is now 22–10 before Sunday's matchup in New Orleans, trending toward a top-four seed in the Western Conference as 2020 approaches.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday's victory:

Harden Quickly Finds Rhythm

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson hinted at a variety of potential defensive maneuvers against James Harden before Saturday's contest, telling the media “you really have to do something different,” against the two-time scoring champion. But despite Atkinson’s pledge to change his scheme, the Nets trotted out a fairly conventional defense in the first quarter. Harden initiated switches at will, banging home a trio of step-back threes in the first 12 minutes. Harden closed the first quarter with 23 points, and a major change was necessary to stop Harden from scoring 50.

Brooklyn deployed a variety of different maneuvers against Harden after the first quarter. The Nets experimented with zone defenses, and their traps of Harden changed both in location on the floor and time left in the shot clock. The aggressive scheme resulted in just two points for Harden in the second quarter.

Atkinson and Co. couldn’t contain Harden late. The Beard shook loose for 19 second-half points, including a dagger three in the final minute. Harden is averaging 39.1 points per game since Nov. 30. He’s scored 40-plus points in six of his last 14 contests. As the Nets learned the hard way on Saturday, you can’t lock down Harden for long.

Hartenstein Shines in Expanded Opportunity

Houston's pair of weekend games provides a major opportunity for Isaiah Hartenstein. Rockets center Clint Capela missed Saturday's game with a right heel contusion, and he's likely out in New Orleans on Sunday. Tyson Chandler earned the start against Brooklyn, but with the 37-year-old only able to log limited minutes, Hartenstein was looked to for a significant frontcourt contribution. The second-year center delivered in a major way.

Hartenstein tallied nine points and 13 rebounds on Saturday. The young big crashed the offensive boards with abandon, bringing the Toyota Center crowd to its feet with a put-back slam in the second quarter. Hartenstein isn't the most skilled offensive player, and he's a notch below Capela as a vertical spacer. But Hartenstein has a knack for corralling the ball off the glass, and he's proving to be a serviceable rim protector. The Rockets should be pleased with Hartenstein's development in year two.

"[Hartenstein] did an unbelievable job," Harden said postgame. "[Capela's] out, he had an opportunity, and he took advantage of it. He played extremely well and played extremely hard. For a young guy, that's all you can ask for."

Westbrook Lives, Dies by Mid-Range

Russell Westbrook appeared to be on his way to a season-high scoring night after dropping 14 points in the first quarter on 7-9 shooting. The first 12 minutes featured a vintage version of Westbrook, who banged home six shots between 10 and 20 feet. Westbrook has shed his early-season reticence from the mid-range, abandoning the tenets of Moreyball for the comfort of his traditional shot selection. The decision paid dividends in the first quarter.

The 2016-17 MVP continued his spree of jumpers in the second quarter, though his efficiency dwindled rapidly after a fantastic start. Westbrook made 2 of 11 shots in the second quarter–missing all five mid-range attempts–before finishing the night just 11-28 from the field. Westbrook is growing increasingly comfortable in the Rockets' offense, and the continued reps have helped his recent surge. But his lack of shot discipline may rear its ugly head in the postseason. D'Antoni would be well served to stress Houston's threes-and-free-throws mantra with greater urgency as we approach April and May.

Up Next: at Pelicans on Sunday

Russell Westbrook will sit out in the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, but guard Eric Gordon is slated to return to the lineup after being out since Nov. 13 due to knee surgery. Gordon is expected to play limited minutes on Sunday, but D’Antoni believes his return will help take the load off Harden and Westbrook.

“[Gordon] can take a big burden off a lot of guys’ shoulders,” D’Antoni said postgame. “We can keep [Westbrook’s] minutes down, move Danuel House to the four a little more and get [P.J. Tucker’s] minutes down.”

Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is slated for 7 p.m. CT.