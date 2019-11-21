Rockets Winning Streak Ends With Blowout Loss to Nuggets

The Rockets' eight-game winning streak came to an end in Denver on Wednesday night as Houston failed to cross 100 points for the first time this season in a 105-95 loss. The Rockets shot 31.6% from three and committed 21 turnovers compared to 19 assists, putting together perhaps their worst offensive performance of the season. Mile High was not kind to James Harden and Co.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's loss.

Denver Deploys Effective Scheme

The Nuggets sent double teams at James Harden early and often on Wednesday night, trapping nearly every pick-and-roll as The Beard attempted to isolate on the perimeter. Denver's scheme was effective against the two-time scoring champion. Houston committed 20-plus turnovers for the third time this season, and non-Harden Rockets made just eight of 30 threes. Holding Harden to just 27 points is a major victory for any team in 2019-20.

Houston had opportunities to punish Denver for its double-heavy scheme. Rockets' players would consistently receive the ball nearly uncovered on the three-point line or near the paint on a 4-on-3, but their lack of aggression cost them.

The Nuggets rotated effectively whenever Houston didn't immediately attack, capitalizing as the Rockets refused to pull the trigger from beyond the arc. Harden committed eight turnovers against the trap, and P.J. Tucker finished with just five points despite numerous opportunities to score rolling downhill. Harden has seen nearly every defense imaginable, but the Rockets couldn't make Denver pay for their schematic decision on Wednesday.

House Exits Early

The injury bug hit the Rockets once again on Wednesday, claiming Danuel House for the second time in six games. Houston's swingman injured his back on a nasty fall against the Pelicans on Nov. 11. Wednesday's injury involved House's shoulder. The 26-year-old crumpled to the ground after running into a screen from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the third quarter, forcing him to head to the locker room and leave the game. House was diagnosed with left shoulder soreness, and his status will be updated on Thursday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Ben McLemore will likely return to the starting lineup if House misses any games due to the shoulder injury. The former Kings lottery pick has been an effective rotational wing for the Rockets in his first year with Houston, though McLemore turned in an ugly performance in Denver on Wednesday. He finished just 2-8 from the field, failing to record a rebound in 16 minutes.

Jokic Feasts Inside

Rockets center Clint Capela recorded his fifth straight 20-rebound game on Wednesday, tying Elvin Hayes for the franchise record. But the statistical output is a bit misleading. Capela and the Rockets were torched by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in Denver's victory, with the Serbian big man pouring in 27 points and 12 rebounds. Jokic made 12-19 shots and two of four threes, decimating the Rockets in pick-and-rolls with point guard Jamal Murray. Capela was slow rotating to the perimeter, and Denver led the points in the paint battle 60-38. The previous four games marked perhaps the best stretch of Capela's career. Wednesday was a step in the wrong direction.

Up Next: at Clippers on Friday

The Rockets will make their first trip to the Staples Center this season for a rematch with the Clippers after Houston's thrilling victory on Nov. 13. Paul George is likely to take the floor after sitting out the team's previous matchup, setting the stage for a battle of dynamic duos. Perhaps Austin Rivers will lobby for another ejection of his dad Doc if things get testy once again in the fourth quarter.

Tip-off from Los Angeles is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.