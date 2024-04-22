Rockets' Alperen Şengün Finalist for Most Improved Player of the Year
HOUSTON — The NBA announced on Sunday finalists for the 2023-24 in-season awards. Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was one of three finalists for Most Improved Player of the Year. Before going down with a season-ending ankle injury on March 10, Şengün was in the middle of a career year, averaging 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
Şengün's best game of the season came during the Rockets' 13-point victory over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on March 5. He scored a career-high 45 points in the win, to go along with 16 rebounds, five steals and a block.
The following night in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Şengün recorded his second-career triple-double with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists.
Unfortunately, Şengün fell two games shy of the league's 65-game minimum rule. It's the latest standard each player must reach to be eligible for any in-season award. However, ESPN's Kevin Pelton noted that Şengün could receive eligibility should a doctor rule he was unable to play through May 31 due to his initial injury.
The NBA also named Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey and Chicago Bulls' Coby White as finalists for Most Improved Player of the Year. Maxey, who received his first All-Star nod in February, will likely take home the honor. While appearing in 70 games, Maxey averaged a career-best 25.9 points on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 6.3 assists.
He registered three 50-point performances during his career year. On Dec. 29, Maxey scored 42 points to help the 76ers take a 131-127 victory over the Rockets inside the Toyota Center. Şengün finished the night with 28 points and eight assists in the loss.