NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Draft Sharpshooter to Help Shooting Concerns
Year after year, the NBA’s best shooting teams make their mark on the regular season, and eventually the NBA Playoffs.
Since the Golden State Warriors popularized the 3-point shot, there’s seldom been an NBA champion who wasn’t capable of cashing in on threes at a decent rate.
Thus far in their rebuild, the Houston Rockets have struggled mightily in this category, even in the 2023-24 regular season rankings No. 23 out of 30 teams in outside shooting.
In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony has the Rockets selecting Tennessee sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, one of college basketball’s best scorers last season.
In 36 games with the Vols, Knecht poured on a white-hot 21.7 points per game, most importantly cashing in on 40% of his 6.5 attempts 3-pointers per game.
Most of Knecht’s offense comes via designed off-ball plays: coming off screens, spotting up and more. But Knecht is also fully capable of creating his own shots at a lean 6-foot-6 with some above-the-rim athleticism.
In Houston’s system, the former JUCO product would thrive, gravitating towards space created by Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, roving with Alperen Sengun directing the offense. Knecht’s ability to put the ball on the floor and create himself would be icing on the cake for the Rockets.
Knecht would slot easily in the starting lineup at the three should Houston want to opt for an offense-based look over defense. But he could just as easily bring his off-ball skillset off the bench, too.
Regardless, the Rockets will look to grab some win-now talent in 2024 to help next season's campagin.