InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Report: Austin Rivers Leaves NBA Bubble Due to 'Urgent Family Matter'

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Austin Rivers exited the NBA bubble on Friday due to an "urgent family matter," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The Rockets are hopeful Rivers can return this weekend, per Charania. It's unclear where Rivers will be traveling to upon leaving the Walt Disney World campus, though Houston's point guard previously noted his family is located in Orlando.

"I’m 20 minutes from my home. I just got a home here in Orlando," Rivers told the media in a Zoom call last week. "It’s where my girl is, my family is. My son is right down the street from here. It’s been hard knowing they’re 20 minutes away. So close yet so far."

The Rockets will hold a scrimmage against the Raptors on Friday without their backup point guard, though Houston should have both MVPs on the floor. Russell Westbrook has logged two impressive practices since arriving at the NBA bubble on Monday, and he is expected to play vs. Toronto, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Rivers, 27, is in his seventh NBA season and his second with the Rockets. The Duke product is averaging 8.5 points and 23.4 minutes per game in 2019-20, serving as a reliable backcourt option behind Westbrook and James Harden. Rivers was in the midst of an extended hot streak before the COVID-19 hiatus, shooting 44.4% from three since returning from a thumb injury on Jan. 22.

Friday's scrimmage against Toronto is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT. Houston will resume the regular season on July 31, with tip-off against Dallas set for 8 p.m. CT.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Eye Healthy Gordon, Extended Bench in First Scrimmage

Houston will hold the first of three scrimmages on Friday as it faces the Raptors.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Honors John Lewis, Encourages Voting in November

D'Antoni wore a shirt on Wednesday with the phrase "good trouble, necessary trouble," in honor of former Georgia congressman John Lewis.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Joins Rockets Practice in Orlando

Westbrook joined Houston's practice in Orlando on Wednesday after passing two COVID-19 tests more than 24 hours apart.

Michael Shapiro

Rivers Credits Silver, NBA Leaders For Player Empowerment

Rivers: "In light of everything that's happened for the bad, I think people have seen how much control us players really do have."

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94

NBA TV to Broadcast Rockets Scrimmages vs. Raptors, Grizzlies

Houston will hold a trio of scrimmages over the next week before resuming the regular season on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Unlikely to Play in Scrimmage vs. Raptors

Westbrook joined the Rockets in Orlando on Monday, one week after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Still Waiting For Mbah a Moute to Arrive in Orlando

Mbah a Moute is only Rocket to not be in Orlando after Russell Westbrook arrived on Monday afternoon.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Expect Boost From Westbrook's Arrival in Orlando

Westbrook will land in Orlando on Monday, one week after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook to Join Rockets in Orlando on Monday

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said Westbrook is "about ready to land" in Orlando on Monday afternoon.

Michael Shapiro

Where Will James Harden Finish in the 2019-20 MVP Vote?

Harden has finished in the top-five of the MVP vote in five of the last six seasons.

Michael Shapiro