InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Austin Rivers: NBA Can Resume Season And Support Black Lives Matter Movement

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Austin Rivers continued his support for the resumption of the 2019-20 season on Saturday, noting the NBA's ability to simultaneously hold games and continue its focus on the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Rivers' comments follow a conference call held by Kyrie Irving along with over 80 fellow players on Friday. Irving expressed his opposition to the NBA's return-to-play plan, noting he is "willing to give up everything," for social reform following the death of George Floyd.

"I don’t support going into Orlando," Irving said, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. "I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls--t. Something smells a little fishy."

Irving's comments were among a number of concerns expressed by players on Friday's call. Players discussed the injury risks of a return to play after numerous months off, and there were additional questions regarding the details of the NBA's quarantine plan at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando.

Rivers disputed Irving's call for the season to be canceled. Houston's guard claimed players could use the money made in Orlando to support Black Lives Matter, and the league could also continue to give "time and energy towards the BLM movement."

"I love Kyrie’s passion towards helping this movement. I’m with it… but in the right way, and not at the cost of the whole NBA and players’ careers," Rivers wrote. "We can do both. We can play, and we can help change the way black lives are lived. …Canceling or boycotting a return doesn’t do that, in my opinion. Guys want to play and provide and help change."

The NBA's Board of Governors approved the league's return-to-play plan on June 4. The regular season is currently slated to resume on July 30, with the playoffs opening on Aug. 18. Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be no later than Oct. 13, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The NBA will not require players to participate in the season's resumption, though players will lose a portion of their salary if they sit out games. 

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. The Rockets are seeking their first Finals appearance since 1995. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Jeff Green Be the Rockets' Playoff X-Factor?

Green is averaging 10.4 points and 20.1 minutes per game in his first 10 contests with the Rockets, shooting 41.2% from three.

Michael Shapiro

Morey Says D'Antoni Will Coach Rockets Despite COVID-19 Risk

Morey: "[D'Antoni] will be coaching our team. "It would be such a huge disadvantage to lose him. We would never stand for that."

Michael Shapiro

Will Harden Face Increased Double Teams in the Playoffs?

Harden began to face a slate of double teams in early December as he was on pace to post the best scoring season since Michael Jordan in 1986-87.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook to Produce Documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre

Westbrook will produce “Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Street,” a series detailing the worst incident of racial violence in American history.

Michael Shapiro

by

danielgorm

Report: NBA to Solicit Medical Records From Team Personnel

NBA teams are expected to submit their medical records to an independent panel of physicians, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Michael Shapiro

by

Lukas324

Report: NBA to Conduct PED Tests When 2019-20 Season Resumes

The NBA will not test for recreational drugs despite holding performance-enhancing drug tests when the season resumes in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Start Playoffs on Aug. 18, Finals on Sept. 30

The NBA is targeting July 31 as the resumption date for the 2019-20 season following the COVID-19 suspension.

Michael Shapiro

by

DanielGorman

Fertitta Expects Morey With Rockets 'For Years to Come'

Fertitta: "I think [Morey] is one of the best general managers in the league. Plus, we truly enjoy working with each other."

Michael Shapiro

by

NASCAR drivers

D'Antoni Excited for Recharged Harden, Tucker in Playoffs

D'Antoni: "[Harden] has used this to recharge, to get in better shape and he still always has that incredible fire."

Michael Shapiro

by

minakhi

Russell Westbrook Speaks at Compton Peace Walk

Westbrook was joined by Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan in a march supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michael Shapiro