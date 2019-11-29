Rockets
Maven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Can Gary Clark Earn Consistent Minutes in the Rockets' Rotation?

Michael Shapiro

Gary Clark earned his first significant playing time of the season in Wednesday's win over the Heat, tallying 12 points and eight rebounds in a season-high 29 minutes. The Rockets entered the matchup without Clint Capela (who sat out due to illness), and with Tyson Chandler only able to log limited minutes, Clark earned his chance to make an impact in Houston's short-handed front court. 

Clark made the most of his opportunity. He was decisive when left open on the wing, and he snagged a trio of offensive rebounds. Clark's versatility was on full display in the matchup, rotating from point guards to big men defensively without a hitch. On a night where the Rockets needed playable bodies, Clark made a noticeable difference.

"[Clark's] number was called and he was ready to go after not really having an opportunity this season," Rockets guard James Harden said following Houston's victory. "That shows he's learning from vets and he continues to work his butt off for moments like that. He was big for us tonight."

The 25-year-old forward made an impact on Wednesday, but can he earn sizable minutes through the rest of 2019-20? There's reason for optimism. Clark is a passable three-point shooter and switchable defender, two keys to succeeding in Mike D'Antoni's system. D'Antoni deployed Clark as a small-ball five often on Wednesday. We could see a repeat on Saturday against Atlanta. Clark's rebounding tenacity belies his slim frame. He's light on his feet and explosive in the air, showing off his impressive athleticism both in traffic and on the fast break. Clark can be a facsimile of P.J. Tucker in short spurts. 

"I feel like Gary can be like me with the second unit when he comes in," Tucker said on Saturday. "Gary can guard multiple positions, it's just getting him to talk more."

Clark is likely to be a fringe player when the postseason rolls around as D'Antoni whittles his rotation to seven or eight players. But an 82-game season requires a deep collection of passable bodies. Clark made the first step toward consistent playing time on Wednesday. A strong performance against Atlanta could make him a permanent feature in the Rockets' rotation.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden, Westbrook Shine as Rockets Cruise Past Heat

Michael Shapiro
0

Harden led all scorers with 34 points on 9-22 from the field

Harden, Tucker Dismiss In-Season Tourney Proposal

Michael Shapiro
1

Tucker: "You play games to win an NBA championship, period.”

Danuel House Happy With Hometown Thanksgiving

Michael Shapiro
0

Danuel House will spend Thanksgiving at home for the first time since the start of his college career

Westbrook Unconcerned With Rockets Losing Streak

Michael Shapiro
1

Westbrook posted a team-worst minus-12.3 net rating in Houston's three losses

Rockets Defensive Woes Return in Loss to Mavericks

Michael Shapiro
1

Luka Doncic finished with 41 points and 10 assists in Dallas' victory

Rockets Lose to Clippers Despite Harden's 37 Points

Michael Shapiro
1

James Harden turned in his most efficient game of the season with 37 points on 9-16 shooting

Rockets Winning Streak Ends With Loss to Nuggets

Michael Shapiro
1

James Harden led all scorers with 27 points on 8-16 from the field

D'Antoni, Rockets Highlight Capela's Potential

Michael Shapiro
1

Clint Capela is the first Rocket since Elvin Hayes in 1971 to record 20 rebounds in four straight games

Westbrook fuels Rockets in blowout win vs Blazers

Michael Shapiro
1

Westbrook notched his 141st career triple-double on Monday with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists

'It's Something That Needed to Happen': Eric Gordon Discusses Knee Surgery, Injury Rehab

Michael Shapiro
1

Gordon said he expects to return to the floor around Christmas