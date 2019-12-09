Rockets
Report: Carmelo Anthony Told Chris Paul to 'Be Careful' After Rockets Trade

Michael Shapiro

Carmelo Anthony proved to be quite prescient in November in 2018 when he spoke with Chris Paul shortly after his departure from the Rockets.

"When my situation happened in Houston, [Paul] was the first person that I called to come to my room," Anthony told ESPN's Nick Friedell on Sunday. "I told him, looked him in his eyes and said, 'Look, just be careful.' You know what I mean? Just be careful. And damn sure if [the same situation] didn't happen to him."

Paul was dealt from Houston less than a year after Anthony's warning. The Rockets traded Paul and a collection of first-round picks to Oklahoma City in July in exchange for Russell Westbrook, ending Paul's time in Houston after just two seasons. 

Anthony noted he hasn't spoken to Rockets general manager Daryl Morey since his release, echoing Chris Paul's statement to The Undefeated's Marc Spears.

"I haven't talked to nobody in their organization," Anthony told Friedell. "I'm not angry. I'm not bitter at it. It happens. I wish I had an explanation when it happened, but I'm past it."

Anthony spent 12 months out of the NBA before signing with the Blazers on Nov. 15. He is averaging 15.9 points per game this season while shooting 35.9% from three.

The Rockets are 1–0 against Paul and the Thunder in 2019-20 after winning at the Toyota Center on Oct. 28. They defeated the Blazers without Anthony on Nov. 18, and are expected to face the former Knicks and Nuggets star for the first time this season on Jan. 15. 

