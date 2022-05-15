Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Top 3 Prospects for Rockets in NBA Draft

Charles Barkley has his hands full right now as he's covering the NBA Playoffs in his one-of-a-kind manner. But the colorful all-time NBA superstar and former Houston Rockets standout also has an eye on the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. ...

And on the three young prospects he likes best.

"Unless people ask me for advice, I don't give it," said Barkley of the prospects themselves.

Maybe true. But Barkley's opinions? They are not difficult to pry out of him.

To wit ...

Charles-Barkley-and-Paolo-Banchero-1024x576

Chuck and Paolo

chet holmgren dunk

Holmgren

chuck jabari

Chuck and Jabari

Per 247Sports, Barkley, while attending a celebrity golf tournament, identified three players he'd consider for the No. 1 spot in a draft in which Houston (along with the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons) has the best odds of owning. (We will know more about that after the draft lottery, which takes place next Tuesday night.)

Barkley, himself an Auburn product, believes Jabari Smith Jr., 18, could become the program's first player to be the No. 1 selection. But the talented forward has some competition up top.

"I think (Paolo) Banchero and Jabari are going to be able to play right away because of their body type," Barkley said. "That kid Chet Holmgren is a terrific player, but he’s probably 30 to 40 pounds from making a difference in the NBA.''

All three guys have scoring ability. But there is another determining factor, said Barkley (who by the way in other interviews has seemed to lean toward Banchero.)

"All three are worthy of the No. 1 pick,'' he said. "But I think it depends on what situation you’re in when the lottery plays out."

The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons have the best odds of winning the draft lottery, which takes place next Tuesday night. (See latest Rockets mock here.)

The Pistons, Rockets and Magic, who all finished at the bottom of the NBA standings this regular season, own equal odds for the No. 1 pick in the lottery at 14 percent. Oklahoma City (12.5 percent) and Indiana (10.5 percent) round out the top five.

