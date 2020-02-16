InsideTheRockets
Chris Clemons' Jersey Retired by Campbell University

Michael Shapiro

Rockets rookie Chris Clemons made the most of his All-Star break, returning home to North Carolina for a pair of touching jersey retirements. 

Clemons was honored by Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday night, and he traveled an hour south on Saturday for a ceremony at his alma mater Campbell University. 

"There's a lot of love here, this is my home for four years," Clemons said before his No. 3 jersey was raised into the rafters at the John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. "Thanks to the coaches for pushing me beyond my limits every day. ...It's truly a blessing to have them in my corner."

Clemons' jersey certainly deserved to be retired by Campbell. The 5'9" guard won Big South Player of the Year in 2018-19, and he finished his college career No. 3 on the all-time Division I scoring list. Clemons averaged 30.1 points per game as a senior at Campbell, making 4.2 threes per game. 

The Rockets point guard signed a three-year contract with Houston on Dec. 26, but he's been buried in Mike D'Antoni's rotation of late. Clemons has not played in six of the Rockets' last eight games, and his last two appearances have come in garbage time. Clemons did receive significant playing time in November and early December, though much of that stretch came with Eric Gordon sidelined due to knee surgery.

Clemons is averaging five points and 8.8 minutes per game as a rookie this season. He scored a career-high 19 points in a win over the Timberwolves on Nov. 16. 

