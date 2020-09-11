SI.com
Danuel House Leaves Orlando Bubble After NBA Investigation

Michael Shapiro

The NBA announced on Friday that Rockets forward Danuel House will be leaving the bubble in Orlando after an alleged unauthorized visit at Houston's team hotel.

"House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on Sept. 8 who was not authorized to be on campus," the NBA wrote in a statement on Friday. "No evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident."

"Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season."

House was listed as out for Game 3 and Game 4 against the Lakers due to "personal reasons." The Rockets briefly had to quarantine in the hotel before Game 3 as the league conducted its investigation. House was the only Rocket to miss games due to the incident.

The Rockets' defense has struggled mightily in each of the last two nights with House out of the lineup. LeBron James ran roughshod over the small-ball Rockets en route to 36 points in Game 3, and Anthony Davis led all scorers with 29 points in Game 4. Houston, down 3-1 in the series, could certainly use House as it looks to slow Los Angeles' supersized frontcourt.

"[House's] size is the most important part. We definitely missed that today," Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said after Game 3. "His athleticism is huge for our team. Not having the size, athleticism, his motor, it kinda changes the way our rotations are."

The Rockets will now look to save their season without House in the lineup on Saturday night. Game 5 is slated to tip-off at 7 p.m. CT.

