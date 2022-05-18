Skip to main content

NBA Draft: League Has Consensus on Top 2, Rockets Pick Falls In Their Lap at No. 3? - ESPN

The Rockets might have their choice made for them at No. 3.

When the Houston Rockets landed the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Tuesday evening, it was understood that they would get whoever was remaining of three big prospects: Duke's Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith.

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

However, ESPN is reporting that the league has narrowed its consensus on the top picks and that the Magic and Thunder will likely choose between just two of those three prospects: Holmgren and Smith.

"This is the draft lottery of the power forwards with three very different players," Adrian Wojnarowski said on the Woj Pod. "We’ll see how this shakes out. Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith of Auburn, I think the consensus right now is those are really the two players competing for No. 1 with the Magic."

With the Rockets sitting at No. 3, the choice might be made for them to select Duke's Paolo Banchero.

Banchero had a tremendous season in his lone year at Duke, averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Jabari Smith

Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero

If the Rockets were to select Banchero, he would slide into Houston's starting five immediately next to Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. The other two positions would be determined based on what happens this summer.

At the center position, Christian Wood could return as the starter, but he could also be traded given the fact that he only has one more year on his contract. At the other forward spot, it will likely be either Eric Gordon, Jae'Sean Tate or KJ Martin.

