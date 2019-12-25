RocketsMaven
Report: Eric Gordon Could Return Sunday vs. Pelicans

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets may gain a major boost to their rotation on Sunday as Eric Gordon could make his return to the floor against the Pelicans, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. 

Gordon has not played since undergoing knee surgery on Nov. 13. He played nine games in 2019-20 after logging 68 games last season.

The Indiana product is listed as out for the Rockets' Christmas Day tilt in Golden State on Wednesday. Houston returns to the Toyota Center against the Nets on Saturday before a trip to New Orleans on Sunday. If Russell Westbrook sits the second game of the Rockets' back-to-back, Gordon could provide some backcourt firepower against the Pelicans. 

Gordon struggled to start the season, shooting 30.9% from the field and 28.4% from three. He acknowledged his knee pain has been hampering him not only in 2019-20, but also for stretches last season.

"I've been dealing with it for a long time, it just got worse over time," Gordon told the media at the Toyota Center on Nov. 18. "I couldn't be as athletic as I wanted to be and that's what I was worried about. ...Here we always do the best we can to stay on the floor."

Gordon averaged 16.2 points per game last season while shooting 36% from three. He made 680 threes in his first three seasons with Houston from 2016-19, good for sixth-most in the NBA.

Houston has largely cruised without Gordon. The Rockets are 14–6 since Nov. 13, entering Christmas Day with four straight victories.

