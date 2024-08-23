ESPN Slots Houston Rockets as Play-In Team in 2024-25 Predictions
This week, ESPN published its predictions for the Eastern and Western Conferences ahead of the 2024-25 season.
In the article, the worldwide leader in sports predicted the 2025 postseason seeding, slotting the Houston Rockets as the No. 10 seed in the West with a 44-38 record. The New Orleans Pelicans came in at No. 7, followed. by the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Rockets to round out what ESPN tabbed, "the play-in group".
Under the current NBA Play-In Tournament format, the two highest and lowest seeds square off, with the winner of the seventh and eigth seeds earned the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and the loser facing the winner of the nine and 10 seeds with the No. 8 seed in the playoffs on the line.
In the scenario ESPN laid out, the Pelicans and Warriors would meet along with the Rockets and Grizzlies. The loser out of New Orleans and Golden State would play the winner of Houston's contest against Memphis for the final playoff spot.
In 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pelicans, giving the Lakers the No. 7 seed while New Orleans was forced to knock off Sacramento just to earn the No. 8 seed before being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last season, the Rockets finished with the No. 11 seed and a 41-41 record, but seem poised to improve with a number of young players on the roster and the addition of No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard.
If Houston can add a few more wins to it's resume from last year like ESPN has predicted, the Rockets will have a solid chance at making the postseason, even in what looks to be a very competitive Western Conference.
While the San Antonio Spurs weren't included in "the play-in group" in ESPN's predictions, Victor Wembanyama and company are likely the Rockets' biggest threat to making the postseason outside of the teams already listed above Houston.
With the French phenom entering his second season and Chris Paul joining the roster, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs could realistically challenge the Rockets for a postseason spot this year.