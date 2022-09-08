NBA 2K23: Jalen Green Rated As Rockets Best Player

HOUSTON — Visual Concepts will release their 23rd installment of NBA 2K Thursday evening, a simulation sports video game of the NBA.

With an overall rating of 78, the Houston Rockets will begin the game tied with the Utah Jazz as the second-lowest rated team on release day. The San Antonio Spurs have the lowest team rating coming in at 77 overall.

Sophomore sensation Jalen Green is the highest-rated player with an 82 overall, which increased by two points from last year.

After a slow start to his career, Green closed out his rookie season by averaging 22.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field during the final 17 games.

Green scored 20-plus points in 17 of his final 25 games, including a rookie season-high seven straight from March 25 through April 5. He had at least 30 points in each of the final five games of that streak, marking the second-longest stretch by a rookie going back to 1971-72.

“He has great shot-making ability," LeBron James said after Green scored a then career-high 32 points against the Lakers on March 9. "Everybody looks at his athletic ability, but his ability to make shots, he’s been doing this for quite a long time now, going back to high school."

Jae'Sean Tate and Jabari Smith Jr. are tied for second with a rating of 78. Smith's 2K rating is tied with Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic as the highest-rated rookie from the 2022 NBA Draft.

