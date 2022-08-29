Rockets' Alperen Sengun Goes Toe-To-Toe With Idol And MVP Nikola Jokic

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun has never shied away from showcasing his admiration for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Sengun first publicized his respect during media day in September — where he revealed Jokic is the player he emulated his game after.

When the Rockets drafted Sengen in July (No. 16 overall) during the 2021 NBA Draft, he entered a league where his idol was the reigning MVP. Sengen is now preparing for his sophomore season 14 months after his draft selection, and Jokic has replicated his MVP status.

Sengun is always full of excitement to face his idol on the basketball court. And Sunday afternoon, Sengun had a chance to face Jokic during the European FIBA World Cup qualifying game in Istanbul.

"I am so happy for him," Sengun said when speaking on Jokic's second consecutive MVP award during the unveiling of the renovations at the Moody Community Center in May. "I have two players I look up to in the NBA right now — Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. It was a tight race, but he deserved it this season."

Sengun's Turkish national team sustained a 79-72 defeat to Jokic's Serbia team. Sengun had his best performance against Jokic with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. Jokic finished the night with 24-points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Jokic led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record without his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. He led the Nuggets to the sixth seed in the western conference after averaging career highs of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 74 games. The Nuggets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Jokic made history by becoming the first player ever to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season.

Sengun played two games against Jokic during his first season in the league. Sengun received a first-hand look into Jokic's MVP manner during his first encounter on Nov. 11.

Jokic led the Nuggets to a 95-94 home victory over the Rockets with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Sengun played 14 minutes, where he connected on three of his four shot attempts for nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a block.

