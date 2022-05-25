Rockets, Texans and Astros Speak on Uvalde School Shootings

The city of Houston's sports franchises are united in their support for Uvalde

The Houston Rockets have released a statement in the wake of the school shooting that killed at least 20 people - including 19 children - in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary.

This latest shooting comes just 10 days after the grocery store shooting in Buffalo and almost 10 years since the grisly Sandy Hook school shooting in Newton, Connecticut.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the Uvalde community,” the team said in a statement. Uvalde sits just 278 miles for Houston.

The shooter was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who after reportedly shooting his own grandmother, went the school with a pair of AR15 rifles.

Ramos was later killed by law enforcement.

Taking a break from his offseason program, Rockets guard Eric Gordon was one player on the team who was vocal on Twitter.

Sending prayers out to all of the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde, Texas community," Gordon tweeted. "We’ve lost way too many to senseless violence. Truly Heartbreaking."

The Houston Texans also posted a statement regarding the shooting, sending their condolences to the families of those lost in the tragedy.

"We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas," The Texans tweeted. "To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come."

The Houston Astros also released a statement on Twitter, giving their support to the victims.

"The Astros are absolutely heartbroken by today’s tragedy in our state," the Astros said. "We mourn for the victims, their families, and the entire community of Uvalde and will hold them close to our hearts."

