Astros World Series: Rockets Stephen Silas Thrilled For Manager Dusty Baker

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will play in their fourth World Series in six years Friday night when they face off against the Philadelphia Phillies. And Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas is thrilled for his friend Dusty Baker.

"It's so cool to see what he has done with that group," Silas said. "He just has a great demeanor about him. He has the ability to keep pressure on his guys without making the pressure felt — and that's hard to do."

"They are a talented team, but he is the head of the ship. He has done a great job. And it has been so much fun to see."

Baker and Silas joined their respective Houston franchises nine months apart. Baker took over Astros' manager duties in January following the jettison of A.J. Hinch and has helped Houston sustain their MLB dominance since taking the helm.

The Astros' 2022 World Series appearance will mark their second consecutive trip to the championship following their loss in 2021 to the Atlanta Braves. In 384 games as manager of the Astros, Baker has notched a record of 230-154.

Silas said he has enjoyed witnessing the city rally behind the Astros since the start of the post-season.

"When you go to the grocery store, everyone has their Astros stuff on," Silas said. "It's awesome to see. And I look forward to the day when it's the Rockets that the city is talking about."

The Astros and Phillies will play Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is slated for 7:03 p.m. CT.

