Rockets' G League Affiliate Best-Case Scenario For Cassius Stanley

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets have put together one of the best developmental teams in the G League, which could be the best-case scenario for Cassius Stanley.

HOUSTON — Cassius Stanley helped the Detroit Pistons take a 117-116 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs on New Year's Day. Stanley posted a career-best 19 points while connecting on six out of his eight shot attempts in 36 minutes.

Stanley's contributions inside Little Caesars Arena should not have been a startling moment due to the lofty expectations he once held as an 18-year-old prospect in high school. 

But after the Rio Grande Valley Vipers acquired the third-year prospect in a trade from the Motor City Cruise on Friday, joining the Houston Rockets' developmental team could be beneficial in helping Stanley reach his NBA potential.       

The Rockets have established themselves as having arguably the best developmental program in the league since 2015. The Vipers have recorded four championship titles since 2010 while putting together a resounding alumni list highlighted by Clint Capela and Kevin Porter Jr.

Per Daishen Nix in June, playing for a G League team that runs an identical system as their NBA counterparts makes for a successful transition. 

Stanley, who is joining his third G League team in three seasons, is in the best situation for his development. But he's also in a winnable situation that could result in the Vipers repeating as G League champions with Stanley joining Trevor Hudgins in the backcourt.

Stanley has always been known for his athleticism with his illustration as a high-flyer. He has shown all the attributes that could make him a reliable 3-and-D wing in the league. But it has been the inconsistencies with his shooting and defense that have hindered Stanley's pro-career. 

He was once a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2019. Stanley averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while leading the Sierra Canyon, alongside Rockets' Kenyon Martin jr., to a 32–3 overall record as a high school senior before his freshman campaign at Duke. 

The Indiana Pacers drafted Stanley in the second round (no. 54th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft but has spent the bulk of his career playing in the G League for the Cruise and Fort Wayne Mad Ants. 

During the 2021-22 season, Stanley appeared and started in 24 games for the Cruise in which he averaged 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.5 minutes of action. He also appeared in nine games for the Pistons, averaging 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.2 minutes. 

