Luka Doncic's Postseason Run A Testament To Rockets' Coach Stephen Silas

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas helped build the foundation that has Luka Doncic on a tear throughout the 2022 playoffs.

HOUSTON — Luka Doncic's prominent playoff run could come to an end Thursday night. The Dallas Mavericks are facing elimination inside the American Airlines Center by trailing the Phoenix Suns 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Doncic has been on a tear since the start of the playoffs. He is averaging 30.9 points on 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 10.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists in eight playoff games. Doncic's performance against the Suns has given reminiscence to LeBron James' legendary post-season run in 2007.

Doncic's playoff performances are a testament to his constant growth since his rookie season, learning under the guidance of Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas. Doncic's play is an illustration of what Jalen Green could become once he reaches the pinnacle of his play.

Luka Doncic and Stephen Silas Luka Doncic Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell

"The learning part and the confidences are very similar," Silas said prior to the Rockets' first meeting of the season against the Mavericks in October. "Luka is a basketball savant, and Jalen looks like he could be that. Confidence is always big on those types of players."

Silas served as the lead assistant to former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle during Doncic's first two seasons. A Rookie of the Year winner in 2019, Doncic has credited his development to Silas.

It's the reason why the two respective parties have remained closed over the years. Doncic has voiced his support for Silas as a head coach — who has been at the helm as the Rockets' rebuilding struggles.

Jalen Green Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Green Jalen Green

Doncic understands what Silas can do for a young player of Green's stature. By Silas, Green has the blueprint for what helped Doncic, James and Stephen Curry surpass their All-Star potential.

"He’s amazing," Doncic said in March. "He’s a great guy and a great coach. He helped me a lot. You guys saw how we played offense [under him]. He’s just a great person. They better not get rid of him. He’s a great coach, and I think these young guys need him — for sure."

James' first two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers were spent with Silas as an assistant coach. He reprised his role with the Golden State Warriors for five seasons — which included two with Curry.