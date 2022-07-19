Skip to main content

Rockets Ex Dennis Schroder to Re-sign With Lakers LeBron's Lakers?

Former Houston Rockets point guard Dennis Schroder flirts with the idea of re-joining LeBron James and the Lakers on social media.

HOUSTON — Dennis Schroder is still on the open market in free agency. He spent part of the 2021-22 season as a member of the Houston Rockets, where he appeared in 15 games averaging 10.9 points and 5.9 assists. 

Schroder's short stint with the Rockets is likely over, given the franchise's current depth at the position. But Schroder has taken recruiting into his own hands in hopes of finding a new team for the 2022-23 campaign. 

Tuesday afternoon, Schroder flirted with the idea of joining the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James on Instagram.

If Schroder can join James following his comment, it will be a reunion between the two veterans. Schroder and James played together in Los Angeles during the 2020-21 season. 

Schroder played in 61 games for the Lakers and averaged 15.4 points on 43.7 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals. 

The Lakers went 42-30 during the season and tried to re-sign Schroder during the off-season. Schroder passed on the opportunity and joined the Boston Celtics in August. Los Angeles offered Schroder a four-year contract extension worth up to $84 million. He signed with the Celtics on a one-year deal worth $5.8 million. 

The Rockets acquired Schroder in a trade deadline deal on February 10 in exchange for Daniel Theis. Houston also landed Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando in the trade.

