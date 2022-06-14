Draft Prospect MaJon Beauchamp Draws Inspiration From Rockets' Jalen Green

MarJon Beauchamp is entering the draft as one of several prospects from the G League Ignite, following in the footsteps of Houston Rockets' Jalen Green.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets made their first of four selections during the 2021 NBA Draft, the franchise took Jalen Green at pick No. 2. The Rockets made Green the first prospect drafted after a year with the G League Ignite. A few months later, the Rockets added depth to their backcourt by acquiring Daishen Nix — another Ignite alumnus.

Houston could be in the running to acquire another Ignite prospect due to their interest in MarJon Beauchamp. The Rockets hosted Beauchamp for a pre-draft workout on June 2 and could take the 6-foot-6 two-guard with their No. 17 pick on June 23.

Beauchamp and Green have known each other since middle school. But a potential reunion in Houston would mark the first time the Ignite alumni played on the same team. And as a friendly foe, Beauchamp has drawn inspiration from the Rockets' star rookie.

"Going up against Jalen Green in high school and to see where he is now — it's like wow," Beauchamp said following his pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Friday. "We dreamed of this. We have been playing against each other since middle school. I feel like we have to keep going. If we keep working, we are going to become stars in the NBA."

Beauchamp is entering the draft as a projected mid-to-late first round pick. The idea of pairing Beauchamp with Green is not a far-fetched scenario for the Rockets. Houston is in need of a player who can add depth to their wing and one who has the potential to develop into a solid two-way player.

Beauchamp is one of the better defensive players the draft class of '22 has to offer. But his inefficient shooting is the lone issue keeping him from establishing himself as a lottery pick.

Several teams have expressed interest in landing Beauchamp. One franchise rumored to be high on Beauchamp are the New York Knicks, who held a workout for the Seattle native Saturday.

Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 12 games played for the Ignite during the 2022 campaign.