NBA Analyst to Draft Prospects: ‘You Don’t Want Houston Rockets’

CBS Sports says no NBA prospect should want to go to the Houston Rockets, but it could be what's best for a chance to work under coach Stephen Silas.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have registered the league's worst record in back-to-back seasons, but the franchise is trending in the right direction. 

General manager Rafael Stone’s plan entering the 2022 NBA Draft is to continue adding talent to his established young core, which features last year's No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green.

Despite a promising future, the Rockets' inability to win games has taken several criticisms over the past week. The latest came from CBS Sports' mock draft, which had Chet Holmgren going to the Rockets. 

Chet Holmgren

Paolo Banchero

Shaedon Sharpe

The network threw shade at the Rockets by stating they do not want to see any prospect go to Houston. 

"Houston is a great place to live," Joe Musso said. "It's a great place to raise a family, but it may not be the best place to play basketball right now."

"You don't want to go to Houston if you are a draft pick right now. Now you have him [Holmgren] down in Houston where Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green will never throw them the ball."

The Rockets may not be the best place for a player to begin their career on a winning note. But learning under coach Stephen Silas' stewardship could be significant for any prospect hoping to surpass their NBA potential.

Stephen Silas

Stephen Silas

Stephen Silas

Silas has helped construct the careers of LeBron James and Stephen Curry. His experience has Green on the right path toward an All-Star future after averaging 28.1 points on 48.6/42.7/77.3 shooting splits.

After upsetting the Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series, Luka Doncic's playoff run has led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference finals. Doncic has credited Silas on countless occasions for his immediate NBA development.

