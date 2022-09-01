Ex-Rockets Patrick Beverley Will Impact Lakers' Success In 2023

HOUSTON — It wasn't that long ago that Patrick Beverley appeared on ESPN stating that if he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise would have made the Western Conference Finals this past season.

Very few fans agreed with Beverley's statement. But after a trade that sent him to the Lakers from the Utah Jazz on Aug. 24, Beverley will have a chance to back up his statement.

As a player who has averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists throughout his career, statistics cannot summarize Beverley's influence. But his leadership and on-court tenacity have made him one of the league's most impactful role players since beginning his career with the Houston Rockets in 2013.

"Patrick has been a huge part of our identity," Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said in April. "Those of you who were [in Houston] when he was here, you know what he means to an organization with his fire and intensity. He loves to play defense and can set the tone of the game. He has the maturity that a team needs."

Beverley has impacted the success of every team he has played for throughout his career.

He played a significant role in helping the Rockets re-establish the franchise as a western conference powerhouse within his first season. Houston ended its four-year postseason drought with Beverley in 2013, and the Rockets never missed the playoffs during his five-year tenure.

Beverley first established himself as one of the NBA's premier talents on defense by notching a pair of All-Defensive team honors. His willingness to take part in the dirty work gave James Harden more freedom to focus on carrying the offensive load as his backcourt mate.

His best defensive attributes in Houston consisted of tremendous on-ball defense to becoming a peasant to opposing players.

Beverley still possesses the same intangibles that helped the Rockets go 251-159 from 2013 to 2017. He helped the Los Angeles Clippers stay in playoff contention following his departure from Houston in 2017.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Beverley helped the Timberwolves reach the playoffs for the second time since 2004, where they were eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

Beverley is a proven impactful player and winner entering his 10th season in the league. And by joining a team with Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, Beverley will replicate his Hollywood success during the 2022-23 campaign.

But this time, Beverley will do so as a member of the Lakers.

