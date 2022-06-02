'Overwhelming' Expectation for Rockets To Draft Paolo Banchero At No. 3

There is a growing belief that the Houston Rockets are more than likely to draft Paolo Banchero with their No. 3 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

HOUSTON — NBA draft prospect Paulo Banchero has been a lock for the Houston Rockets since the franchise received the No. 3 selection on May 17 in Chicago.

But as long as the Rockets were awarded a top-three selection, the 6-foot-10 forward from Duke was always Houston's top option. A source told Rockets Insider that Banchero was a favorite over Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren weeks before the NBA Draft Lottery.

The 2022 NBA Draft is less than a month away, and teams around the league overwhelmingly expect Houston to acquire Banchero, as reported by ESPN.

"It feels like Houston is comfortable with Paolo — that’s the overwhelming expectation around the league," Jonathan Givony said. "I think Banchero is a great fit for their roster. There is a case that could be made that Paolo is the most skilled player in the draft. He is a guy that will be strong in consideration for Rookie of the Year honors if he goes to Houston."

ESPN ranked Banchero as the No. 3 power forward in the nation and the third-best player overall. Banchero trails Holmgren and Jabari Smith for the right to be held as the draft's top prospect.

Banchero is entering the draft after leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four. He averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds during his lone season at Duke.

The Rockets received a foundational cornerstone player during the 2021 NBA Draft with the selection of Jalen Green with the No. 2 pick. Green appeared in 67 games as a rookie, where he recorded 17.3 points on 42.6 percent shooting from the field.

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN