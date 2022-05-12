Skip to main content

Former Rockets Fan Favorite Signs With BIG3

Gerald Green has been with the Rockets organization in some capacity since 2017.

During his time with the Houston Rockets, Gerald Green was a fan favorite. But now, he's taking his talents to a new league and joining the BIG3.

Gerald Green

Gerald Green

Tilman Fertitta

According to ESPN, Gerald Green is signing with Bivouac for the upcoming BIG3 season this summer.

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 league that features predominantly ex-NBA players and provides an opportunity to showcase their skills to either return to the NBA or to continue playing the game of basketball at a high level.

Green, 36, has proven over the years how much he wants to continue chasing dreams of playing professional basketball.

After being drafted out of high school in 2005, Green became an NBA journeyman and even made a brief stop with the Rockets back in 2008.

With stops in Boston, Minnesota, Dallas, New Jersey, Indiana, Phoenix and Miami, he finally found a solidified home with the Rockets back in 2017.

Green was an integral part of the rotation for two deep playoff runs in 2018 and 2019 for the Rockets. In 2020, an injury ended his season before it began and he was traded at the Trade Deadline to the Denver Nuggets.

Green re-signed with the Rockets back in late 2020, but was waived a few weeks later. In 2021, Green became a player development coach for the team to help navigate the early careers of players like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Houston Rockets

NBA Draft Lottery is set for Tuesday, May 17.

Tilman Fertitta

But Green felt the itch to continue playing and scratched it by signing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Houston's G-League affiliate. Green was one of the oldest players in the league but helped lead the Vipers to the 2022 G-League Championship.

Now, Green continues his journey this summer to the BIG3. The 2022 season kicks off on June 18.

