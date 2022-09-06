Ex-Rockets Guard Jeremy Lin To Join Loong Lions Of CBA

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets former point guard Jeremy Lin has yet to retire from basketball 13 years after beginning his pro career. Lin announced on his Instagram page on Monday that he has signed with the Guangzhou Loong Lions for the 2022-23 CBA season.

His last NBA stop took place with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, where he appeared in 23 games en route to his lone NBA championship.

Lin felt his lack of playing time did not validate his championship ring. A complete 180 from the role he played as a member of the Rockets from 2012 to 2014 who averaged 13.0 points.

Lin's on-court production helped the Rockets become a western conference powerhouse early in the James Harden era.

Lin appeared in a career-high 153 games during his two-year stint in Houston. The Rockets registered a 99-65 record with back-to-back postseason appearances during Lin's tenure.

His most memorable performance came during the Rockets' 2014 post-season short-lived run. Lin scored 21 points, four assists and two steals off the bench to help the Rockets hold off a Game 5 elimination contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Later that off-season, the Rockets dealt Lin to the Los Angeles Lakers to clear cap space in their attempt to sign free agent Chris Bosh.

Prior to re-joining the Loong Lions, COVID thwarted Lin's performance during the 2021-22 basketball campaign with the Beijing Ducks.

