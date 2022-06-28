Rockets Forward Jae'Sean Tate Makes Student's Dream Come True

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is making an impact both on and off the court.

Tuesday morning, the Rockets announced that the veteran forward awarded the Jae'Sean Tate BUILT Scholarship to Victoria Bell, a high school student from Kansas and aspiring restaurateur. The scholarship is worth $10,000.

Bell will graduate from Lawrence High School in 2023 and plans to use the scholarship to pursue her dreams of studying culinary arts. After college, Bell has ambitions of owning a restaurant or bakery.

“I’m so proud to award Victoria Bell the Jae’Sean Tate BUILT Scholarship on Bold.org," Tate said. "Victoria’s application was inspiring. At just 16 years old, she’s already doing everything she can to pursue her dreams ... Graduating with a college degree is one of my proudest accomplishments to date. I’m honored to help someone else do the same."

Bell added: "I am thankful to Jae’Sean Tate for creating the BUILT scholarship. I had applied to so many smaller scholarships on Bold.org and didn't get them. Winning this scholarship has relieved so much stress in my life. I feel like I can now pursue my dream career."

Tate is one of several NBA players who have shown their support of education on Bold.org. Other players who have helped students by using the platform are Dwyane Wade and former Rockets Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

The Rockets exercised Tate's $1.8 million team option ahead of free agency, per the Houston Chronicle. He has appeared in 148 games averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Rockets since joining the franchise in 2020.

