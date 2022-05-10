The NBA Playoffs are still in full swing, but Houston Rockets star Jalen Green already has high expectations heading into his second season in 2022-23.

And while fans may be looking for the potential rookie of the year to take a big leap next fall, his teammates are also holding him in high esteem as well.

On Sunday in a recent interview, Green's Rockets teammate Usman Garuba teased what he expects from Green in Year 2, and how he compares to former No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Edwards.

"The sky’s the limit for him," Garuba told Hoops Hype in a recent interview.

"He’ll be an All-Star for sure. And I think he’s going to be the NBA’s leading scorer in a few years. We have to help him to achieve those goals. He’s by far the player that has surprised me the most this year. We all know how good was Anthony Edwards this season, right? Green will play like him next year, maybe even better."

Edwards, who is coming off of a near All-Star caliber campaign, averaged 21.3 points, 3.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in 2021-22, playing in and starting 72 games for the upstart Timberwolves.

Edwards also improved his shooting totals to 44-percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three in his second season, up from 41.7 percent and 32.9 percent from his rookie campaign, and helped guide the Timberwolves to the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.

A tough act to follow for any second-year player, even one as talented as Green.

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2021, Green exploded onto the scene in his inaugural season, averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes in 67 regular-season games.

Green ended the year ranked second among all rookie scorers behind only Cunningham (17.4), and hit nearly 43 percent of his shots from the field, including 34 percent from three.

