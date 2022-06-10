Rockets View Jalen Green As Building Block  For Years To Come

With the 2022 NBA Draft less than two weeks away, the Houston Rockets have a significant building block in Jalen Green.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are arguable in the best position as a lottery team entering the 2022 NBA Draft. Most teams picking within the top four of the draft are seeking a player who can take the helm as a franchise cornerstone, while the Rockets can focus on the latter.

The arrival of Jalen Green has allowed the franchise to focus on adding to its young core. A core that will help the Rockets re-establish themselves as a respective franchise in the post-James-Harden era.

"The Rockets getting their hands on No. 2 pick Jalen Green after 18 months of confusion, controversy and calamity was considered nothing short of a blessing," Kelly Iko of The Athletic said. "Internally, there has never been a doubt that Green is someone the organization can build around for years to come. The end of his rookie season only cemented that claim."

After a modest start to his NBA career, Green ceased all doubts about whether or not he can take the mantle as Houston's franchise star.

During the final nine games of the regular season, Green averaged 28.1 points on 48.6/42.7/77.3 shooting splits. He eclipsed 30 points or more in six of the final seven games, which included Green scoring a career-best 41 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Green received All-Rookie First Team honors following an impressive freshman season after appearing in 67 games averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

He ranked second among rookies in scoring and was 0.14 ppg shy of the lead. Green hit 157 3-pointers, which is tied for the fourth-most through the first 67 games played by any player in NBA history.