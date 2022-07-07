Lakers Interested In Trade For Rockets Eric Gordon?

The Los Angeles Lakers are showing interest in trading for Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

HOUSTON — The Los Angeles Lakers, who finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 33-49 record, are trying to land Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon, as first reported by ESPN.

In addition to Gordon, The Lakers are also keeping their eyes on Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield and Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving.

The Rockets have not budged on the trade value they have placed on Gordon. His on-court production no longer helps Houston win an average of 54 games — similar to his first four seasons playing for the Rockets. But it's Gordon's veteran leadership that has made him difficult for Houston to trade.

"Eric Gordon is a really good vet and was an important part of our team this year," coach Stephen Silas said during the Rockets exit interviews in April. "He does everything the right way. When he plays, the players love it. He is someone these young guys really look towards for leadership."

Gordon's trade value has doubled since he took the helm as Houston's veteran leader over the previous two seasons.

At 33 years old, Gordon is the elder statement for a team with an average age of 23.7. A source told Inside the Rockets that coach Stephen Silas has a deep admiration for Gordon due to his leadership presence.

Gordon appeared in 332 games for the Rockets averaging 16.1 points shooting 41.9 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from behind the arc.

