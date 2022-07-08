Skip to main content

Rockets Fall to Magic in Summer League Opener 91-77

Paolo Banchero outplays Jabari Smith Jr. as the Houston Rockets dropped their first summer league contest against the Orlando Magic.

LAS VEGAS — Tari Eason scored the first basket of summer league action with a dunk over the top of Emanuel Terry. Eason finished the night with 14 points as the Houston Rockets fell 91-77 to the Orlando Magic, Thursday night, inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Eason shared the court with several rookies and ended the game as Houston's most productive freshman. But the night belonged to Magic's rookie Paolo Banchero. 

Banchero proved his worth as the top overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft by scoring 17 points and dishing six assists in the win.

Banchero wasn't alone while leading the Magic to a Game 1 victory over the Rockets. Orlando had four players who scored in double figures. Devin Cannady scored 15 points while R.J. Hampton added 11 points.

Caleb Houston came off the bench and scored a team-best 20 points while connecting on five out of his nine attempts from behind the arc. 

Josh Christopher scored a game-high 22 points on 39 percent shooting from the field. After pouring a dozen at the half, Christopher scored 10 points during the third quarter. Jabari Smith Jr. finished the night with 10 points and seven rebounds. 

The Rockets will return to action Saturday night for Game 2 of summer league play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

