Patrick Beverley Says Ex-Rockets Star James Harden Should Have Three MVPs

Patrick Beverley says former teammate James Harden should have won three MVPs as a member of the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden had a displeasing end to the 2021-22 NBA campaign. Harden averaged 20.2 points on 47.2/36.4/90.3 shooting splits as the 76ers fell 4-2 to the Miami Heat during the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Harden's declined play left many pounding whether or not the 10-time All-Star will ever return to the player he was with the Houston Rockets.

He established himself as one of the NBA's most elite offensive players in league history. A member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Harden won Most Valuable Player honors in 2018 after leading the Rockets to a league-best 65-wins.

But Harden's lone MVP has always been a debatable topic among fans over the past decade. And a former teammate may have re-sparked the discussion Monday morning.

"James should have been MVP three times with the Rockets," Patrick Beverley said on ESPN's First Take. "When I played with him, the guy did things that I've never seen anyone in history manage to do. He carried the weight of the team on his back."

Beverley played five seasons with Harden, experiencing some of his best years in the league. Beverley watched Harden finish second in MVP voting twice as teammates.

The first occurred during the 2014-15 season when Harden finished second to Stephen Curry. In 2017, Harden's near historic season was overshadowed by Russell Westbrook.

Despite leading the Rockets to 55 wins, Westbrook received MVP honors over Harden by becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double.

The 2017 season marked the final year Harden and Beverley spent as teammates. Later that summer, the Rockets traded Beverley to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Chris Paul.