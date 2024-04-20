Rockets’ 2024 Nets Pick has Ninth-Best Lottery Odds
This year’s iteration of the Houston Rockets showed massive improvement. A 19-win improvement, to be exact.
There’s plenty of reasons to be excited about the current roster — Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson to name a few — but there’s also reason to be excited about future additions.
Via the 2024 Nets first round pick acquired in the James Harden trade several seasons ago, the Rockets will again select in the lottery. The pick is unprotected, meaning no matter where it lands, it’s Houston’s for the taking.
After the offloading of their superstar trio, the Nets suffered a 50-loss season, gathering just 32 wins and earning the ninth-best odds at landing the No. 1 pick, which transfer over to the Rockets.
Most likely, Houston will be selected at either No. 9 or No. 10, with 50.7% and 25.9% chances at those two spots, respectively. Luckily for the Rockets, though, there are chances to slip into the top-four, albeit small ones.
Houston will have a 1.5% chance at No. 1, a 1.7% chance at No. 2, a 1.9% chance at No. 3 and a 2.1% chance at landing No. 4. On the flip-side, they have a 3% chance at No. 11, a 0.1% chance at No. 12 and an exceptionally slim chance at No. 13.
Regardless, one of the better up-and-coming teams in the league is set to add even more top-end talent to the squad. And while the 2024 draft reportedly doesn't have typical star-power near the top, it does have impactful role players waiting to be selected.