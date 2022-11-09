Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn As Head Coach | In-Season NBA Tracker

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond throughout the 2022-23 campaign...

NOVEMBER 9 NETS HIRE JACQUE VAUGHN AS HEAD COACH

As first reported by ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets hired Jacque Vaughn as the franchise's new head coach Wednesday morning. Vaughn was serving as the Nets' interim head coach following the firing of Steve Nash on Nov. 1.

With the hiring of Vaughn, the Nets have moved on from their top candidate in Boston Celtics' coach Ime Udoka, who is currently serving a season-long suspension for violating team policies.

The Nets are 2-2 since Vaughn stepped into the interim role.

NOVEMBER 7 DWIGHT HOWARD SIGNS WITH TAIWAN TEAM

After 18 years in the league, future Hall-of-Famer Dwight Howard announced Monday night that he has signed to play with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

Howard, who has averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for his career, has played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.

NOVEMBER 1 STEVE NASH, NETS PART WAYS AFTER THREE SEASONS

The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash have agreed to mutually part ways, as first reported by ESPN. The decision to part ways with Nash comes following a disappointing 2-5 start to the 2022-23 campaign.

In Nash's replacement, the Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as acting head coach for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nash ends his head coaching tenure with a 94-67 record.

