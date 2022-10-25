Skip to main content

Rockets Injury Report: Jae'Sean Tate Back vs. Jazz?

The Houston Rockets could see Jae'Sean Tate make his debut Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

The Houston Rockets are racking up the injuries already in the early part of the season. However, they could see the return of one of their key players really soon.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, forward Jae'Sean Tate could make his season debut Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

"Barring a setback, Rockets F Jae’Sean Tate will make his regular season debut tomorrow in Utah, sources tell @TheAthletic. Tate has missed Houston’s first four games with a right ankle injury," Iko tweeted.

Tate, 26, has proven to be one of Houston's best defenders over the past two seasons and the Rockets have certainly missed his defense in the first four games this year.

Last season, Tate averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Rockets. It's uncertain as to whether Tate would re-join the starting lineup, where he started 77 games last season, or if he will come off the bench to allow rookie Jabari Smith Jr. or Kenyon Martin Jr. to start.

As for Alperen Sengun, the second-year center from Turkey will miss his second straight game. Sengun was a late scratch from Monday's game against the Jazz with an illness. Center Bruno Fernando and rookie point guard TyTy Washington are also out with knee injuries.

The Rockets and Jazz tipoff Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

