Skip to main content
NBA Trade Deadline Buyers

Rockets' Jalen Green Playing Aggressive and Faster to Break Free of Scoring Slump

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has put together back-to-back solid scoring performances due to an increase in his aggressive and faster play.

In this story:

Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Jalen Green did not add his name to the 70-point club like his counterpart Luka Dončić Friday night. But during the Houston Rockets' 138-104 road win over the Charlotte Hornets, Green's performance displayed the potential of a player who may add his name to the prestigious club one day.

Green scored a season-high 36 points on 12 of 20 shooting inside the Spectrum Center. However, scoring was just one-third of his impact against the Hornets, as Green added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win.

The 2023-24 season has been an up-and-down year for Green. But the previous two games have illustrated why the 21-year-old guard is still vital to the Rockets' foundation.

Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center.

Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center.

"It's about him being aggressive and getting into a good rhythm," coach Ime Udoka said. "If we play faster, it benefits him. The more stops we gets, the more he gets out and runs. I think our younger group, the second group especially, also benefits from that, and he is a part of that."

Before a 29-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night, Green had a five-game stretch of some of his most inadequate career performances, averaging 13.6 points on 37.1 percent shooting from the field, 13.8 percent from behind the arc.

His worst game came during the Rockets' overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20, where Green finished with seven points on 3 of 12 shooting. Green's play against the Jazz marked the seventh time he finished a game scoring in single digits. 

But while Green was going through the worst slump since his rookie season, Udoka kept installing the teachings of staying aggressive while challenging him to impact the game beyond his scoring.

USATSI_22350726

Ime Udoka 'Not Surprised' by Joel Embiid's 70-Point Performance vs. Spurs

Read More
USATSI_22350726

Ime Udoka 'Not Surprised' by Joel Embiid's 70-Point Performance vs. Spurs

Read More

Udoka never discouraged Green from looking for his shot, who he has always deemed a "big-time scorer." And after his performance against the Hornets, Green has averaged 32.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting from the field over his last two games while adding 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

"He has taken good shots and is getting great looks, and now it is falling at a little bit of a higher clip, and obviously, he is being more aggressive," Udoka said. "He is a big-time scorer, and when he gets that going, everything else is easier for him."

© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.