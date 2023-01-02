Rockets K.J. Martin Sees Improvement, But Results Will Require Patience

Third-year forward K.J. Martin believes that the Houston Rockets have made improvements this season but says patience is required before their progress leads to wins.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon did not hold back following the team's 108-88 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday night.

Gordon said he did not believe the team had made any improvements since the start of the season. His statement came after the Rockets committed 25 turnovers against the Knicks — which led to 37 additional points.

"It's been the same old thing all year," Gordon said. "We have a small margin for error as a team. When you are turning the ball over so much, you are giving them great opportunities."

The Rockets are entering Monday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks (21-16) with the second-worst record in the league at 10-26. But despite their record, K.J. Martin believes Houston has made improvements through their first 36 games.

"We just have to focus on getting better every day and play hard," Martin said. "We are still learning. Each game, we got to have some leniency with the young guys and have some understanding other than getting frustrated."

Martin said he had seen the team progress in his third year in Houston, despite nearly every game ending with a loss. But the second-generation forward believes time and patience are the keys that will lead to the Rockets reaping the benefits of their improvements.

Rebounding has been one of several illustrations of the Rockets' enhancements.

Houston finished last season as the league's worst rebounding team after averaging 42.0 boards. During the 2022-23 campaign, the Rockets are the fourth-best team at crashing the glass, averaging 47.0 rebounds.

They are also tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for first in offensive rebounding after averaging a league-best 13.4.

Before falling to New York, the Rockets had lowered their turnovers to an average of 13.7 during their three-game road trip. But against the Knicks, they regressed.

"Losing hurts for everybody," Martin said. "Before coming to the Rockets, I had won two state championships in high school. I've always won. But we have to understand that it takes time. We have to stick with it.

"If we go out and play hard each game, we will start to see the results in the near future."

