Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome Not Expected to Remain with Rockets

The Houston Rockets finalized an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The Rockets sent David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, and Marquese Chriss to the Thunder in exchange for Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, Moe Harkless, and a 2025 second-round pick.

Multiple reports have indicated that Jerome will be waived. He is in the final year of a four-year, $11.1 million contract, which is set to pay him $4.2 million in 2022-23.

Harkless is expected to receive a buyout from the Rockets. He was traded by the Sacramento Kings to the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the offseason. He was moved again by the Hawks to the Oklahoma City Thunder during training camp as Atlanta sought to reduce their payroll.

Harkless will be eligible to sign with his recent former teams including the Kings and Hawks. The only team he will be restricted to rejoin is the Thunder.

The motivation behind this trade for the Thunder was clear: Get below the luxury tax threshold.

The Rockets' roster reaches 18 guaranteed contracts as a result of this trade. With Jerome and Harkless both expected to be among the players on their way out of Houston, one more player will need to be parted with.

Favors has been praised for the veteran presence he provided the Thunder since being traded to the team. He is in the final year of a three-year, $29.2 million contract and will earn $10.2 million during the 2022-23 season.

The Rockets will have the NBA preseason at their disposal to make final determinations regarding their 15-man roster cuts.

