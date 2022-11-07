Rockets vs. Magic: How Good Has Paolo Banchero Been For Orlando

The 1-9 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game road trip on Monday to take on the 2-8 Orlando Magic inside the Amway Center.

The Rockets' match against the Magic will mark the first official meeting against projected Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero.

Banchero was a heavy favorite for the Rockets leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft before the Magic took the prospect from Duke with the first overall pick. Banchero is averaging 22.9 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

To know more about Banchero and the Magic's current state of affairs, we spoke with The Magic Insider contributor Jeremy Brener to learn more.

1. After watching Paolo Banchero so far this season, is he just as good as advertised?

He might be even better. Banchero is off to a historic start and some of the things he has done haven't been seen since LeBron James. I think the Magic made the right decision taking him with the top pick.

He's a playmaker in the frontcourt and he's learning how to gel with his teammates in this system that employs some of the tallest lineups in the league.

2. We all know Banchero is an excellent offensive player but has he improved the Magic's defensive issues?

The Magic's defensive rating is hovering around where it was last season at 112, which is just about league average. He's a big body to post up against, but compared to most of the lineups Orlando employs, if you're going to post up, he might be one of the better options when lined up against the likes of Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. It's a really difficult team to beat in the post. You have to shoot well from the perimeter to win.

3. Why do some people believe Banchero can be an all-star within his first season?

He's averaging nearly 23 points per game in the first 10 games of the season, which puts him in the top-12 in the Eastern Conference. He's also averaging nearly nine rebounds per game. The scary part about it is that he's only a teenager! Who knows what can happen after he gets a full season under his belt in the NBA, and what he can be when he reaches his prime. The sky is truly the limit for Banchero.

4. Outside of Banchero, what are the other improvements the Magic have made this season?

The Magic is built very similarly to the Rockets as a team that prioritizes development. The only difference is that the Magic builds around bigs while the Rockets are building around guards. One of the bigs the Magic really likes is Bol Bol, a filler salary it acquired in a trade last year with the Boston Celtics. Now, he's a starter for Orlando. In his last game, he scored 23 points while making each of his first 10 shots.

The Magic's record is rather deceiving. Like Houston, the schedule has been brutal. But Orlando has been in a lot of games that it has lost, including an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

5. Game prediction for Rockets vs. Magic?

With Jae'Sean Tate out, the Rockets will struggle with mismatches in the post against the bigger Magic squad. Houston will need to make its threes if it wants to grab a win tonight. Magic 112, Rockets 100.

