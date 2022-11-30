Rockets vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets will close their two-game mini-series against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night inside Ball Arena. The Rockets will attempt to bounce back from a 129-113 loss on Monday.
Two-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic stole the show against the Rockets, as he led the Nuggets with a game-high 32 points, 16 coming in the third quarter, 12 rebounds and eight assists. But Jokic's right-hand man Jamal Murray had an impressive night respectively.
Murray finished with a season-high 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and five assists. His Game 1 performance marked Murray's best career game against the Rockets.
"He can really score," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "I feel like people don't give him enough credit for what he can do both inside and out. We have to respect his 3-point shot. But he was really using his floater, and it is a tough guard."
Rockets vs. Nuggets Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
Nuggets Injury Report
- Michael Porter Jr. (left Heel contusion): DOUBTFUL
- Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) OUT
- Jeff Green (right knee contusion) OUT
- Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) QUESTIONABLE
Rockets vs. Nuggets Projected Starters
Denver Nuggets
- Guard: Jamal Murray
- Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Forward: Bruce Brown
- Forward: Aaron Gordon
- Center: Nikola Jokic
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
