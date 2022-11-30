Rockets vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will attempt to split their two-game mini-series against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night.

The Houston Rockets will close their two-game mini-series against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night inside Ball Arena. The Rockets will attempt to bounce back from a 129-113 loss on Monday.

Two-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic stole the show against the Rockets, as he led the Nuggets with a game-high 32 points, 16 coming in the third quarter, 12 rebounds and eight assists. But Jokic's right-hand man Jamal Murray had an impressive night respectively.

Murray finished with a season-high 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and five assists. His Game 1 performance marked Murray's best career game against the Rockets.

"He can really score," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "I feel like people don't give him enough credit for what he can do both inside and out. We have to respect his 3-point shot. But he was really using his floater, and it is a tough guard."

Rockets vs. Nuggets Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30

Wednesday, Nov. 30 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Nuggets Injury Report

Michael Porter Jr. (left Heel contusion): DOUBTFUL

Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) OUT

Jeff Green (right knee contusion) OUT

Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) QUESTIONABLE

Rockets vs. Nuggets Projected Starters

Denver Nuggets

Guard: Jamal Murray

Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Forward: Bruce Brown

Forward: Aaron Gordon

Center: Nikola Jokic

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN