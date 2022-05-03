'Easy As 1, 2, 3": Rockets Release NBA Draft Lottery Themed Ticket Plan

The Houston Rockets hold top odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They released a ticket promo around it.

The Houston Rockets are coming off a 2021-22 season with a league-worst 20-62 record. The silver lining that comes with a lot of losing is the possibility of adding an intriguing prospect in the NBA Draft.

Before the lottery locks in the draft order for the 2022 NBA Draft, the Rockets hold the top odds for the No. 1 overall pick at 14.0 percent. Even if they do not win the lottery, there is a 52.1 percent probability of landing a top-four selection.

The Rockets released a ticket plan called "Easy as 1, 2, 3" that allows fans to purchase tickets to 10 games for $123 for the 2022-23 season (30 games eligible). The distribution of the tickets is up to the ticket buyer. For example, ten tickets can be allotted for one game, five tickets for two games, or whatever desired combination.

With Jalen Green already in the fold and showcasing some dynamic potential in the season's stretch run, there's a lot to like about the Rockets' long-term future. He's one of the most explosive guards in the NBA and brings no shortage of entertainment value.

Along with Green, the ongoing development of young players like Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will only add to the entertainment value of this Rockets team going forward.

While this year's NBA Draft class does not offer a runaway No. 1 overall pick, there are still some intriguing prospects for the Rockets to choose from. Some of the top options include Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, and Paolo Banchero, the projected top three selections.

If the Rockets' first-round pick falls outside of the top three of the NBA Draft order, they could still land a talent like Jaden Ivey or Keegan Murray. Neither may be blockbuster names right from the jump, but either would be a helpful prospect to build around.