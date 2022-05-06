Could the Dallas Mavericks be the right trade suitor for the Houston Rockets to move Christian Wood this offseason?

The Houston Rockets have plenty of options when it comes to re-shaping their roster in the upcoming offseason. Moving on from veteran players with trade value could be a great option to add more assets and create playing time for young players.

Eric Gordon, who is set to turn 34-years-old next season, ranks high on the list of veteran trade chips for the Rockets. For as great of a season Gordon pulled off in 2021-22, there are limitations to what Houston could net in return for an aging shooting guard who is set to earn $19.6 million.

Perhaps a more appealing name to prioritize moving for assets is Christian Wood. Coming off a season with averages of 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range, the talent level he presents should be enticing for plenty of teams.

One recent suggested trade partner is the Dallas Mavericks. After moving on from Kristaps Porzingis in a midseason trade, they have deployed Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber as their primary options on the center depth chart. Making an upgrade would be a logical idea.

Among one of two suggested trade packages, the Mavericks would part with Davis Bertans and Josh Green along with a 2025 first-round pick for Wood in return. The other deal involved Houston acquiring Powell and Green with no picks in exchange.

Some around the NBA question Wood's maturity and leadership, which could certainly impact his trade value. He even refused to enter a game in the second half even though Rockets coach Stephen Silas expressed it was his decision not to play him.

The perception for each of these two trade packages depends largely on how the Rockets view Green. He is an undersized four that presents a skill-set as an athletic, dirty work specialist. Houston does have one of those talents in Jae'Sean Tate, but could theoretically acquire Green and capitalize on Tate's value ahead of his expected payday next offseason.

There is a limited ceiling in terms of what Green could become as a player. While he can muck up a game by flying around within the half-court on defense, his lack of consistent 3-point shooting offers a negative impact on floor spacing for his team's offense.

More clarity will be available for the Rockets after they know where they fall in the 2022 NBA Draft order. If they were to be in a position where Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero are the top options, it could diminish the appeal of acquiring a player like Green. Unless, of course, the team is content with a backup ceiling at a cheaper price than Tate's next contract.

For a rebuilding team, adding a future first-round pick probably would be the most appealing option. In this scenario, it would come at a cost given it means taking on Bertans' contract that runs through 2025 as opposed to Powell's expiring deal.

The trade market for Wood should present plenty of options since a stretch-five presents plenty of upside for a lot of teams.