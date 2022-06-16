Rockets Trade Christian Wood To Mavericks for No. 26 Pick And Players

The Houston Rockets have traded big man Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks.

HOUSTON — As Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone begins to revamp his team's roster ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, moving on from center Christian Wood was his first move.

According to The Athletic, the Rockets have sent Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In addition to acquiring the Mavericks' first-round pick, the Rockets also received Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, and Marquese Chriss. All players are heading to Houston on expiring contracts.

Wood has established himself as one of the finest big men in the league following a turbulent start to his NBA career, averaging 19.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and a block across 31.4 minutes since joining the Rockets in December of 2020.

But his near All-Star production did not translate into wins.

"I just want to win," Wood said prior to throwing out the first pitch during the Astros' 6-3 defeat to the Mariners on Wednesday. "I'm just focusing on winning games and getting to the playoffs. I haven't been to the playoffs yet in my career. So that's where my focus is."

With one season left on his current contract, Wood is heading to Dallas on an expiring contract. The 6-foot-11 big man is eligible for a four-year extension worth $77 million six months after the deal. Houston and Wood had talks of an extension prior to the trade.

