Rockets In Position to Trade for Lakers Star Anthony Davis

Houston, in several proposed deals, has the assets to trade for the super-talented, game-changing big man.

Despite owning the worst record in the NBA this past year, the Houston Rockets still have a bright future to be excited about. The Rockets currently have young core of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood and others in place, as well as owning the No. 3 overall pick in the draft on June 23.

Houston could play the long game and add another young, promising piece like Duke's Paolo Banchero or Purdue's Jaden Ivey – assuming Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith go with the first two picks as expected. Or, if the Rockets wanted to take a risk at a win-now move, they could package some of their current pieces together and give the Los Angeles Lakers a call.

In a recent speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network presented three hypothetical trade proposals that had Anthony Davis ending up in a Rockets uniform. Here's what those trade packages looked like:

Trade No. 1

Lakers Receive: John Wall, 2022 First-Round Pick (No. 17 – HOU), 2023 First-Round Pick (MIA), 2026 First-Round Pick (Swap – HOU), 2028 First-Round Pick (HOU)

Rockets Receive: Anthony Davis

Trade No. 2

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, 2023 First-Round Pick (MIL), 2028 First-Round Pick (HOU)

Houston Rockets Receive: Anthony Davis

Trade No. 3

Brooklyn Nets Receive: John Wall, 2023 First-Round Pick (MIL), 2027 First-Round Pick (Top 10 Protected – LAL), 2028 First-Round Pick (HOU)

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kyrie Irving

Houston Rockets Receive: Anthony Davis

The latter trade option feels like it would be the most realistic given a couple of key reasons. Firstly, the Brooklyn Nets have little to no draft capital and could be on the verge of a full-blown rebuild if Irving wants out. Secondly, the underwhelming Lakers will likely want to appease LeBron James, who is friends with Irving and won a championship with him in Cleveland six years ago.

If the Rockets want to take a chance on Davis, who has only played an average of 38 games per season since the Lakers won the championship in 2020, this might be their best chance to make it happen. However, if Houston's front off can manage to be patient, the long game could have more upside for a team that's still young and learning.

