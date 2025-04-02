Jabari Smith Is the Key to the Rockets' Success Regardless of Role
When the Houston Rockets drafted Jabari Smith, he was seen as a versatile power forward who could spread the court and defend multiple positions. Throughout his first two seasons, Smith showed flashes of those qualities, but like the rest of the Rockets, he struggled at times as the team stacked up losses, especially in his rookie season.
With the hiring of Ime Udoka, the Rockets wanted to move past their rebuilding phase and become a competitive team in the Western Conference. That meant the Rockets young core of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith all had to step up their level of play.
Smith saw improvements in almost every category in his second season as the Rockets improved by a league-best 19 games in 2023-24. Coming into the 2024-25 season, the Rockets' main goal was to make it to the playoffs for the first time in five years. Smith's ability to play multiple positions has played a big part in the Rockets' 49-27 record.
Smith has never been a flashy player or someone who will put up 30-point games on a regular basis like his fellow 2022 draftee Paolo Banchero. The Rockets were rumored to covet Banchero in that draft before the Orlando Magic swooped and surprised everyone by taking him first overall.
What Makes Jabari Smith so Important.
Even though Smith may not put up gaudy numbers and has seen a slight decline in his scoring and rebounding this season, his role has become even more important. The Rockets struggle at times from 3-point range and don't block many shots. Smith is one of the few players on the team who can, at times, do both at a high level.
No better example of Smith's importance was his performance on Monday, Monday, in the Rockets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the loss, Smith was the only player who had finished with a plus +/-. When other Rockets struggled to make baskets, Smith finished with 15 points on 6-10 shooting.
Smith also grabbed 11 rebounds while only playing 27 minutes off the bench. Smith's shooting is needed because the Rockets are not only one of the worst 3-point shooting teams but are ranked last in free throw shooting.
Smith is one of the few players who shoots over 35 percent from downtown and over 80 percent from the free-throw line. Another part of Smith's game that makes him so valuable is his versatility. The Rockets have used him at both forward positions and as a stretch five throughout the season.
Udoka prefers to play a switching defense, and Smith is the Rockets' best big when guarding a center one play and switching onto a guard the next. Having a versatile player like Smith will make all the difference in playoff matchups.
Smith may not be one of the top four or even five Rockets you think of but his importance to the Rockets success should not be forgotten.