James Harden Named All-Star Game Starter For Fourth Straight Season

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard James Harden was named an All-Star Game starter for the fourth consecutive season on Thursday. 

Harden will start in the backcourt for the Western Conference alongside Luka Doncic in Chicago on Feb. 16. LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis round out the rest of the West's All-Star starters.

2020 marks Harden's sixth All-Star Game start. He trails only Hakeem Olajuwon for the most All-Star Game appearances in Rockets history. 

Harden has reached the All-Star Game in each of his eight seasons with the Rockets dating back to 2012-13. He's been the lone Rockets representative in each of the last five seasons, with Dwight Howard marking the last non-Harden Houston All-Star in 2014. Russell Westbrook has been in All-Star in each of the last five seasons, though he is likely on the bubble for a Western Conference bench spot. He finished the fan voting ranked No. 5 among Western Conference guards. 

James and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the All-Star Game captains for the second straight year in 2020. Harden was chosen No. 7 by Team LeBron last year, scoring 12 points in the All-Star Game on 4-13 shooting. The 2020 All-Star Game Draft will be broadcasted on TNT on Feb. 6. 

Harden is on pace to secure his third consecutive scoring title this season, averaging 36.6 points per game. But he's struggled of late, especially from the three-point line. Harden is shooting 23.7% on threes since Jan. 8, including a 1–17 mark in a loss to the Thunder on Monday. He went 2–6 from three in a win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Rockets have 11 games until the All-Star break, beginning with a matchup in Minnesota on Friday. Tip-off from the Target Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

