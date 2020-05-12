InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

James Harden Finishes No. 32 on ESPN's All-Time Player Ranking

Michael Shapiro

James Harden has yet to add a championship to his Hall-of-Fame resume, but the Rockets' superstar has already established himself as one of the greatest guards in NBA history.

Harden was named the 32nd best player in league history in a ranking compiled by ESPN on Tuesday. The 2017-18 MVP finished just ahead of legendary Celtics forward John Havlicek, and he fell behind Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas, who checked in at No. 31 on the list.

"Harden has developed into the ultimate offensive weapon of the analytics era, owning three scoring titles and an assists title," ESPN's Tim MacMahon wrote on Tuesday. "His step-back jumper has become one of the most potent signature shots in NBA history, allowing him to be a historic volume 3-point shooter who gets the rest of his points in the paint and at the free-throw line."

Only four active players finished ahead of Harden on ESPN's list, though the top 10 will be revealed on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was ranked No. 27, and Kawhi Leonard finished No. 25. Former Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were ranked No. 14 and No. 13, respectively. 

Houston was well represented on ESPN's list. Fellow Rockets guard Russell Westbrook was named the No. 42 player in NBA history, while Hakeem Olajuwon finished ahead of Curry but below Oscar Robertson at No. 12. 

Harden is in his 11th NBA season and his eighth with the Rockets. He has finished No. 2 in the MVP voting three times, and he is currently on pace for a third straight scoring title in 2019-20. Only Olajuwon and Calvin Murphy have more points in Rockets' history. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Austin Rivers: No Asterisk For 2020 NBA Champion

Rivers: "Whoever wins this, it’s going to be the hardest championship ever won."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Teams to Vote on 2020 Combine Prospects

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery and NBA Draft Combine were postponed on May 1 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Can the Rockets Thrive Down the Stretch in the Playoffs?

Has the first 64 games of the James Harden-Russell Westbrook partnership provided a preview for the Rockets' playoff plans?

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: Rockets, Lakers Benefit From COVID-19 Hiatus

Morey: "The more veteran teams, they’re going to have more professional guys during this period to keep themselves ready."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Planning For Full Seven-Game Playoff Series

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly told players on Friday the league hopes to have a full playoffs with games played at a single site.

Michael Shapiro

Report: D'Antoni to Coach Rockets After COVID-19 Hiatus

D'Antoni reportedly has, "no reservations," about returning to the bench in 2020, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Van Gundy Emerges as Rockets Head Coach Candidate

Van Gundy and former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau are candidates to lead the Rockets if Mike D'Antoni doesn't sign a new contract after 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman

Report: Rockets to Push Back Facility Opening to May 18

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has pushed back the re-opening of gyms throughout the state from May 8 to May 18.

Michael Shapiro

How Will the Rockets Build Their Frontcourt in 2020-21?

Houston has a quintet of frontcourt players set to be free agents in 2020, including forwards Thabo Sefolosha, Bruno Caboclo and DeMarre Carroll.

Michael Shapiro

'The Jordan Rules' Author Details Rockets' Success vs. Bulls

'The Jordan Rules' author Sam Smith: "None of the centers they had could do anything with Hakeem [Olajuwon]. Houston just had great matchups all over the floor."

Michael Shapiro